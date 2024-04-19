Prevention is the first step to reduce risk of heart disease: Experts at SCAI Bangladesh course prog

Expert doctors at the 4th Bangladesh Course programme stressed the utmost importance of prevention as the primary strategy to mitigate the risk of heart disease.

While acknowledging advancements in new treatment methods for complex heart conditions, they emphasised that prevention remains pivotal in reducing the risk of all forms of heart disease although there are more new treatments available now for complicated heart conditions, preventing heart disease is still the best option. To do this, you should change your diet by avoiding processed foods and too much salt.

Also, it's important to exercise regularly and not smoke or use any tobacco products. Having a healthy heart means having a healthy life, which can help you live longer. So, it's really important to reduce the things that make you more likely to get heart disease'.

This was said on the closing day of the Scientific course organized by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) titled `Fourth SCAI Course on Complex PCI' at Hotel panpacifiq Sonargaon in the capital, reads a press release.

During the two-day (18-19 April) conference, experts and young cardiologists from both domestic and international backgrounds engaged in various scientific sessions focused on cardiovascular issues. The event was inaugurated by SCAI International Program Head Ramesh Duggubati and SCAI Course Director, Professor M. G Azam, a prominent cardiologist from the country.

On the closing day, sessions featured contributions from interventional cardiologists such as Prof. Mamas A Mamas from the UK, Dr. Chowdhury H. Ahsan from the USA, Dr. Subhanan Roy, and cardiologist Rustem Dautov from Australia, Dr. Mirvat Asalang from saudi arabia, Dr. Rishi Sethi from India, Dr. Antonio Colombo from Italy, alongside esteemed professionals like Prof. AKM Maksumul Haque, Dr. NAM Momenuzzaman, Prof. Fazila Tun Nesa Malik, and others. More than 300 experts and young interventional cardiologists from across the globe actively participated in this course programme.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), under the leadership of its course director, cardiologist Professor MG Azam, aims to explore modern treatment methods for heart attacks and the care of everyday individuals. Professor Azam emphasized the conference's goal of understanding these methods in comparison to global standards, with a commitment to advancing healthcare services.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of fostering connections among young doctors and specialized medical professionals on an international scale. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Medtronic Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. are the event partners for the 'Fourth SCI Course on Complex PCI' organised by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI).