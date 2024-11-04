Presidential Buffet Dinner at Six Seasons Hotel

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Press Release
04 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Presidential Buffet Dinner at Six Seasons Hotel

This November, immerse yourself in a truly grand dining experience at Six Seasons Hotel with our exclusive Presidential Buffet Dinner. Begin your culinary journey with refreshing selections like Quinoa Salad, cajun potato salad, and California Rolls, complemented by creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

Satisfy your cravings with appetisers such as iconic Buffalo Wings, decadent Deep Dish Pizza from 1943 Chicago, and spicy Jalapeno Poppers with crispy Potato Wedges.

At our live station, indulge in the finest cuts, including Slow-cooked Prime Rib and Whole Stuffed Turkey, paired with Beef Sliders and Beef Hot Dogs from the Grill Station. Move on to the main course with dishes that capture diverse flavours, such as Jambalaya, Cajun Blackened Fish, comforting Chicken Meatloaf, and Southern-spiced BBQ Chicken.

No Presidential feast is complete without dessert. Enjoy timeless treats like New York Cheesecake, Cookie Cake, and Mini Donuts, along with our signature Apple Pie, topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

