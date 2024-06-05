President of Business Club at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University launches 'Brand in Digital'

05 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
05 June, 2024

President of Business Club at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University launches 'Brand in Digital'

05 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The President of the Business Club at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University has officially launched a new venture, 'Brand in Digital,' aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through comprehensive digital branding services.

Brand in Digital aims to bolster the online presence of businesses with a suite of services that includes innovative digital marketing, creative graphics design, professional video editing, robust web design and development, and intuitive UI/UX design. The company's mission is to deliver exceptional results that drive growth and enhance the digital footprint of each client they serve.

The President of the Business Club, who spearheaded this initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential impact of Brand in Digital. "Our goal is to provide SMEs with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in the digital marketplace. We are committed to helping our clients achieve remarkable online success," he stated.

This venture is also expected to serve as an inspiration for members of the Business Club, encouraging them to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and contribute to the digital transformation of businesses in Bangladesh.

Brand in Digital is now open for business and ready to partner with companies looking to elevate their digital presence. For more information, visit their website at www.brandin-digital.com

