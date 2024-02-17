Presidency University's EEE students unveil solar-driven drone

17 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Presidency University's EEE students unveil solar-driven drone

17 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Presidency University&#039;s EEE students unveil solar-driven drone

A group of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) students under the supervision of Dr Amam Hossain Bagdadee from Presidency University has developed a cutting-edge solar-powered drone, named "Solar Driven Drone."

This innovative project has been published in the prestigious 'International Journal on Recent and Innovation Trends in Computing and Communication,' a Scopus indexed journal, reads a press release.

Dr Amam Hossain Bagdadee, project coordinator and supervisor, expressed immense pride in the fantastic achievement of Presidency University's EEE students.

The Solar Driven Drone, featuring solar-powered flight, extended duration, GPS integration, and a compact solar panel, showcases innovation and sustainable engineering. Its publication in the Scopus-indexed 'International Journal on Recent and Innovation Trends in Computing and Communication' underscores its global impact, contributing to a greener and more efficient future in aerial technology.

One of the key differentiators of the Solar Driven Drone is its reliance on solar power for propulsion. Traditional drones typically use rechargeable batteries, limiting their flight time and contributing to environmental concerns with their reliance on non-renewable energy sources. The Solar Driven Drone addresses these issues by harnessing the power of the sun through a small solar panel mounted on its surface. This not only extends its flight time but also makes it a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.

The Solar Driven Drone boasts an impressive flight duration, capable of staying airborne for a continuous 30 minutes. This significant enhancement in flight time is attributed to the efficiency of the solar power system. Such prolonged flight capability opens up new possibilities for applications in surveillance, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, where extended aerial coverage is crucial.

Another noteworthy feature is the integration of a GPS system into the Solar Driven Drone. This addition enhances its navigational capabilities, making it ideal for applications that require precise location tracking. Whether used for mapping, surveying, or search and rescue missions, the GPS system ensures accurate and reliable performance, setting the drone apart from its counterparts.

The ingenious use of a compact solar panel is a key engineering aspect of the Solar Driven Drone. This small yet efficient solar panel is strategically designed to generate the necessary energy for the drone's operation. By optimizing the energy conversion process, the drone can continuously harvest solar power during flight, eliminating the need for frequent recharging and enhancing overall efficiency.

