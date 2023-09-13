Presidency University VC pays respect to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 memorial

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The newly appointed vice-chancellor of the Presidency University Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his memorial at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32 and prayed for the salvation of the martyred souls of the Father of the Nation's family.

At this time, he remembered the brave freedom fighters with deep respect and prayed for the forgiveness of their souls and the all-round well-being of their families.

The VC remembered with deep respect the undisputed and indomitable leadership of Bangabandhu during the liberation war and the determination and visionary dream of Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla after the great liberation war.

Registrar of Presidency University Md Ruhul Amin and other officials were also present at this time.

Appointed by the president, Md Abdul Mannan joined the Presidency University as the vice-chancellor on 30 August.

presidency university / Bangabandhu

