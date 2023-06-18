Presidency University signs MoU with Faction Holdings

Presidency University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Faction Holdings Corporation at the university campus on Sunday (18 June).

Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman, vice-chancellor (acting) of Presidency University, and Max Garza III signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, Presidency University and Faction Holdings will jointly arrange various programmes and research projects on AI and Smart City. Faction Corporation will provide facility and priority to Presidency University students in terms of internship and jobs as per requirement.

Faculty of Engineering Dean Abul Lais MS Haque, university advisor Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, heads of various departments and senior officials, Faction Holdings Corporation Director Max Garza III, Senior Advisor of Faction Dhaka Office Bikorn Kumar Ghosh, Senior Manager of Daylight Company, Japan Kaio Izusi, Asian Tiger Capital Partner Amjad Soleman were present on the occasion.