Presidency University pays homage to language heroes

21 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 04:26 pm

Presidency University pays homage to language heroes

21 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 04:26 pm
Presidency University pays homage to language heroes

The registrar, officials and students of Presidency University paid tributer to the language movement heroes on Tuesday (21 February).

They paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar today on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day, reads a press release.

Presidency University Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Assistant Registrar Nusrat Jahan Nupur, Public Relation Officer Jahid Hasan and other staff and students of the university were present at that time.

 
 

