Presidency University observes National Mourning Day 

Corporates

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Presidency University observes National Mourning Day 

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:33 pm
Presidency University observes National Mourning Day 

On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Presidency University organised various programmes.

A discussion meeting was arranged on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the conference hall of the university on 15 August, reads a press release.

Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, engineering faculty dean Professor Dr Abul Lais MS Haque and acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman spoke on the occasion.

A special prayer for the salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members was held.

 
 

National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

10h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

1h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

2h | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?