Presidency University observes National Mourning Day
On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Presidency University organised various programmes.
A discussion meeting was arranged on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the conference hall of the university on 15 August, reads a press release.
Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, engineering faculty dean Professor Dr Abul Lais MS Haque and acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman spoke on the occasion.
A special prayer for the salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members was held.