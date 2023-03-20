Presidency University observes Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, Children's Day 

Presidency University observed 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.

The university arranged discussion meeting, prayer ceremony and cake cutting event to mark the day on Monday (20 March), reads a press release.

The vice-chancellor (acting) of Presidency University, Prof Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman; adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, chairman of School of Business Department Md Muzakkirul Huda, chairman of Civil Engineering Department Dr Md Sultanul Islam, chairman of English Department Md Habibullah, head of admission and promotion department Md. Abdul Ghaffar, head of office of the students affairs and career services Md Manjurul Haq Khan, teachers, staff and students of the university attended the event.

