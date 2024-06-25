Presidency University Introduces Four-Year LLB programme

In a significant stride towards enhancing legal education in Bangladesh, Presidency University has been granted approval by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to inaugurate a four-year LLB (Honours) programme.

This strategic addition aligns with the university's vision to establish itself as a premier institution in the country, committed to ensuring academic excellence and producing competent legal professionals.

The new LLB (Honours) program is meticulously designed to meet the evolving demands of the legal profession. It offers a comprehensive curriculum that blends theoretical knowledge with practical skills, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape. The program emphasizes critical thinking, ethical practice, and a deep understanding of both local and international legal systems.

Innovative Curriculum and Pedagogical Approach

Presidency University's LLB (Honours) program stands out for its innovative curriculum, which includes courses on constitutional law, criminal law, corporate law, international law, and human rights, among others. The program also incorporates experiential learning opportunities through internships, moot court competitions, and legal research projects. These elements are designed to provide students with real-world experience and a solid foundation in legal practice.

The faculty at Presidency University comprises distinguished scholars and experienced practitioners who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the classroom. Their commitment to student success is reflected in their interactive teaching methods, which encourage active participation and critical analysis. The university also leverages modern educational technologies to enhance learning outcomes and ensure that students are well-versed in contemporary legal practices.

Commitment to excellence and leadership

Presidency University's ambition to become a leading institution in Bangladesh is underpinned by its dedication to academic excellence and innovation. The launch of the LLB (Honours) program reflects the university's proactive efforts to meet the demands of the legal sector and promote the growth of a fair and equitable society.

The university's ample facilities, including a well-equipped library, advanced research centers, and moot courtrooms, provide an ideal environment for legal education. Additionally, the university encourages a culture of continuous improvement and professional development among its faculty and students, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of legal scholarship and practice.

A vision for the future

Presidency University envisions the LLB (Honours) program as a stepping stone towards broader academic and professional achievements. By cultivating a new generation of legal experts, the university aims to contribute significantly to the legal profession in Bangladesh and beyond. Graduates of this program will be equipped not only with legal knowledge but also with the leadership skills necessary to drive positive change in their communities and the broader society.

In conclusion, the approval of the four-year LLB (Honours) program by the UGC marks a pivotal moment for Presidency University. This initiative reflects the university's unwavering commitment to educational excellence and its strategic vision to emerge as a premier institution in Bangladesh. As the university embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to nurturing the intellectual and professional growth of its students, thereby shaping the future of legal education and practice in the region.