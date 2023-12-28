Presidency University hosts civil engineering project competition

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University recently hosted a dynamic event, the Civil Engineering Project Competition, aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application in the field of engineering. 

This competition was organised by the Civil Engineering Club and exemplified the institution's dedication to nurturing innovation and problem-solving skills among its students, reads a press release.

The competition's primary objective was crystal clear: to create a robust platform enabling students to translate theoretical knowledge into real-world scenarios, effectively linking classroom teachings with the pragmatic challenges prevalent in the industry.

Competition Format: The competition is designed as a multi-phase event, ensuring comprehensive involvement and fostering an atmosphere of healthy competition among the participants.

Phase 1: Orientation and Planning

Participants undergo an orientation session to understand project goals, guidelines, and safety protocols. They form teams and select project topics under the guidance of faculty mentors.

Phase 2: Research and Design 

Teams conduct extensive research, and feasibility studies, and conceptualize designs aligned with the project goals. This phase emphasizes the application of engineering principles, sustainability, and innovation.

Phase 3: Implementation and Execution

Once designs are finalized and approved, teams move to the execution phase. They are tasked with implementing their designs, overseeing construction, and managing resources effectively.

Phase 4: Testing and Evaluation 

As the projects are near completion, rigorous testing and evaluation ensure adherence to safety standards, functionality, and efficiency. Faculty members and industry experts provide guidance and feedback.

Phase 5: Presentation and Showcase 

The culmination involves presenting completed projects in a showcase event. Here, participants demonstrate their achievements, discuss challenges faced, and highlight the innovation and problem-solving skills employed during the project.

Outcome of the Program: The Presidency University Civil Engineering Project Competition yields multifaceted outcomes that extend far beyond the confines of the competition itself.

Application of Theoretical Knowledge: Students get the invaluable opportunity to apply the theoretical concepts learned in classrooms to real-world problems. This practical exposure enhances their understanding and nurtures a more holistic approach to learning.

Fostering Innovation and Creativity: The competition serves as a catalyst for fostering creativity and innovation among students. It encourages them to think outside the box, explore unconventional solutions, and embrace innovation as a fundamental aspect of engineering.

Skill Enhancement and Networking: Participants develop a diverse skill set encompassing project management, teamwork, presentation, and communication skills. Furthermore, they get the chance to network with industry experts and professionals, opening doors for future collaborations and opportunities.

Cultivating Confidence and Leadership: Engagement in such competitions instills confidence and leadership qualities in students. They learn to navigate challenges, overcome obstacles, and emerge as resilient and confident individuals ready to tackle real-world engineering problems. The competition at Presidency University shows how committed they are to giving students an engaging education. It pushes them to go beyond theory and apply their knowledge practically, shaping a new group of creative engineers prepared for future challenges.

