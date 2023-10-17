Presidency University holds workshop on emotional intelligence

Presidency University and Bangladesh FMCG HR Society jointly organised a workshop on "emotional intelligence" (EQ) for human resource professionals.

The workshop was held on Saturday (14 October 2023) at 6:00pm at Presidency University Auditorium.

A good intelligence quotient (IQ) alone is not enough for success in personal, social or professional life. Along with IQ, skills in emotional intelligence are especially required.

In today's complex corporate life, the importance of emotional competence at all levels from team work to leadership is immense

The workshop was organised with the aim of improving the emotional skills of current and future HR leaders in Bangladesh.

Rushdina Khan, a popular trainer of the corporate sector of Bangladesh, was present as the main discussant of the workshop.