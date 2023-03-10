Presidency University holds reception programme for freshers

Presidency University on Friday organised a reception programme to welcome the students of semester-1.

Students were greeted with flowers at the event held at Baridhara DOHS Convention, reads a press release.

The ceremony started with the singing of the national anthem.

Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University Dr Naveed Mahbub, founder and CEO of Naveed's Comedy Club, gave a motivational speech to the new students under the chairmanship of Mohammad Muniruzzaman.

President University Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, University Advisor Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Engineering Faculty Dean Professor Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, Business Department Chairman Md Muzakkirul Huda, Civil Engineering Department Chairman Dr. Md Sultanul Islam, English Department Chairman Md Habibullah were present at the event.

Speakers encouraged the students to develop as future good citizens and get involved in the development and social service activities of the country by building a knowledge based society.