Presidency University expresses condolences at Rokia Afzal Rahman's death

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

Presidency University expresses condolences at Rokia Afzal Rahman's death

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:59 am
Presidency University expresses condolences at Rokia Afzal Rahman&#039;s death

Presidency University has expressed deep condolences at the death of Rokia Afzal Rahman.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rokia Afzal Rahman, former chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Presidency University. She breathed his last in his sleep at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Wednesday (5 April) at 2pm Singapore time," reads a press release.

She was 82 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by two daughters, one son and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

It may be noted that prominent entrepreneur and business community leader Rokia Afzal Rahman was well known for her unwavering determination, compassion and generosity towards others throughout her career.

She has made significant contributions in the business sector and advocated for women's empowerment in Bangladesh as former chairman of Board of Trustees of Presidency University, chairperson of Media World Limited, shareholder director of ABC Radio, founder president of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs and chairperson of Midas Financing Limited.

"May Allah grant the departed soul heaven and give strength to his family members to bear the unbearable grief," adds the statement.

Rokia Afzal Rahman / death / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

12h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

15h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

18h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

20h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

23h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka