Presidency University expresses condolences at Rokia Afzal Rahman's death

Presidency University has expressed deep condolences at the death of Rokia Afzal Rahman.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rokia Afzal Rahman, former chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Presidency University. She breathed his last in his sleep at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on Wednesday (5 April) at 2pm Singapore time," reads a press release.

She was 82 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by two daughters, one son and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

It may be noted that prominent entrepreneur and business community leader Rokia Afzal Rahman was well known for her unwavering determination, compassion and generosity towards others throughout her career.

She has made significant contributions in the business sector and advocated for women's empowerment in Bangladesh as former chairman of Board of Trustees of Presidency University, chairperson of Media World Limited, shareholder director of ABC Radio, founder president of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs and chairperson of Midas Financing Limited.

"May Allah grant the departed soul heaven and give strength to his family members to bear the unbearable grief," adds the statement.