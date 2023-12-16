Presidency University celebrates Victory Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 07:36 pm

Related News

Presidency University celebrates Victory Day

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 07:36 pm
Presidency University celebrates Victory Day

Presidency University celebrated the Victory Day on 16 December.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury laid a wreath at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar on Saturday morning.

Also present at this time were the Head of Business Faculty of Presidency University, additional registrar, teachers, staff and students of various departments.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They paid respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War and wished for the salvation of their souls.

The day is also celebrated by hoisting the national flag at the university's Gulshan campus at sunrise.

presidency university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

11h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

Houthi attacks on Israel-bound ships continue

2h | TBS World
“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

“Banking sector must be freed from political influence”- Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1h | TBS Programs
Will Ukraine join the EU?

Will Ukraine join the EU?

23m | TBS World
Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

6h | TBS Stories