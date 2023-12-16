Presidency University celebrates Victory Day

Presidency University celebrated the Victory Day on 16 December.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury laid a wreath at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar on Saturday morning.

Also present at this time were the Head of Business Faculty of Presidency University, additional registrar, teachers, staff and students of various departments.

They paid respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War and wished for the salvation of their souls.

The day is also celebrated by hoisting the national flag at the university's Gulshan campus at sunrise.