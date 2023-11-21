Presidency University celebrates Semester Day 2023

21 November, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Semester Day (II) 2023" was organised by the Presidency University's Department of English on Saturday (18 November), at the Gulshan Campus Auditorium.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Mannan Chowdhury was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Among others, University Registrar Md. Ruhul Amin, Head of English Department Md Anishur Rahman and teachers, officials and students of that department.

On the occasion of Semester Day celebration, a wall magazine was published with poems, short stories, rhymes, etc. written by the students of the English department. At the beginning of the programme, the Vice-Chancellor officially inaugurated the mural.

The freshers of the English Department were first formally welcomed with flowers. Those who completed an honours degree from the department were officially dismissed. 

Lively cultural performances by the students of the English Department made the program a joyous one. 

The Vice-Chancellor thanked all the students and teachers of the English Department and announced the end of the program.

 

presidency university

