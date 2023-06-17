Presidency University celebrates seasonal fruits festival

Corporates

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Presidency University celebrates seasonal fruits festival

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A "Seasonal Fruit Festival" was held on the campus of Presidency University in Gulshan on Friday (16 June).

The day-long festival was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University Prof Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman, reads a press release.

About 15 species of fruits including mango, jam, litchi, jackfruit, dragonfruit, Burmese grape (latkon), pineapple, banana, and guava were showcased in the festival, where about 1200 students participated.

Esteemed guests, including Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Md Ruhul Amin, Md Muzakkirul Huda, Md Sultanul Islam, Md Abdul Ghaffar, Md Manjurul Haque Khan, and faculty members from various departments, graced the festival with their presence.

The guests, attending the seasonal fruit festival for the second time this year as part of the Presidency University's initiative, highly appreciated the arrangements and encouraged the continuation of such festivities.

It is worth noting that a separate seasonal fruit festival was organised on 13 June for all members of the Presidency University family, including office staff, drivers, guards, and cleaners, ensuring that everyone had the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of the season.

presidency university / Seasonal Fruits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

3h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000