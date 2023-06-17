Presidency University celebrates seasonal fruits festival

A "Seasonal Fruit Festival" was held on the campus of Presidency University in Gulshan on Friday (16 June).

The day-long festival was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University Prof Dr Mohammad Muniruzzaman, reads a press release.

About 15 species of fruits including mango, jam, litchi, jackfruit, dragonfruit, Burmese grape (latkon), pineapple, banana, and guava were showcased in the festival, where about 1200 students participated.

Esteemed guests, including Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Md Ruhul Amin, Md Muzakkirul Huda, Md Sultanul Islam, Md Abdul Ghaffar, Md Manjurul Haque Khan, and faculty members from various departments, graced the festival with their presence.

The guests, attending the seasonal fruit festival for the second time this year as part of the Presidency University's initiative, highly appreciated the arrangements and encouraged the continuation of such festivities.

It is worth noting that a separate seasonal fruit festival was organised on 13 June for all members of the Presidency University family, including office staff, drivers, guards, and cleaners, ensuring that everyone had the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of the season.