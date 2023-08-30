Presidency University appoints Dr. Mohammad Abdul Mannan Choudhury as new Vice-Chancellor

Dr. Mohammad Abdul Mannan Choudhury has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University. According to the President's approval, he will assume office for the next four years starting from the joining date.

Dr. Mohammad Abdul Mannan Chowdhury obtained his B.Sc. degree in Physics in 1977 and M.Sc. degree in 1978 from Jahangirnagar University. He secured first class in all examinations. In 1997, he completed his Ph.D. from Jadavpur University, India. From 1999 to 2022, he served as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physics at Jahangirnagar University. He was born in Manikganj district. He is married and a father of two daughters.

It's worth mentioning that the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdul Mannan Choudhury, was introduced to the university's students, faculty members, and staff of all departments on the morning of August 30. At the same event, the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Mohammad Muniruzzaman of Presidency University, bid farewell through an emotional program. All members of Presidency University extended their best wishes to the outgoing and incoming Vice-Chancellors for their future endeavours.