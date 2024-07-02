Presidency Global Alumni Summit 2024: A milestone event for alumni engagement

The Presidency Global Alumni Network has announced its upcoming online summit, the Presidency Global Alumni Summit 2024, scheduled to take place from August 18 to 21, 2024.

This significant event marks the first of its kind in Bangladesh, bringing together alumni from various chapters around the world, including London, Finland, Australia, Germany, Texas, China, Vancouver, France, Italy, Japan, Portugal, and India, reads a press release.

Each chapter will bring its unique perspective and expertise, contributing to a diverse and enriching experience for all attendees.

The summit aims to create stronger connections among Presidency alumni and enhance their engagement with the university. This pioneering event underscores the importance of alumni in the continuous development and success of academic institutions.

Keynote Sessions

The summit will feature two compelling keynote sessions:

The Role of Alumni in University Development: This session will explore the critical contributions alumni can make towards the growth and development of their alma mater.

Global Trends in Education and Alumni Engagement: Here, attendees will gain insights into the latest trends in the education sector and learn about innovative ways to enhance alumni engagement.

Panel Discussions

Engaging panel discussions will cover:

Alumni Success Stories: Inspirational stories from successful alumni will be shared, showcasing the diverse achievements of the Presidency University alumni community.

Building a Stronger Alumni Network: Strategies and experiences will be discussed to help build a more robust and interconnected alumni network.

Breakout Sessions

Specialized breakout sessions will include:

Career Development and Mentorship: Focused on career growth, this session will provide guidance and mentorship opportunities for alumni at various career stages.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation: This session will highlight entrepreneurial ventures and innovative projects by alumni, encouraging a spirit of creativity and business acumen.

Giving Back to the Community: Discussions will center on how alumni can contribute to their communities and support social causes.

Networking Breaks

The summit will facilitate networking through:

Virtual Networking: Attendees will have the opportunity to connect through virtual breakout rooms and chat functions, developing meaningful interactions and collaborations.

Workshop

A dedicated workshop titled Leveraging LinkedIn for Professional Growth will offer practical tips and strategies for utilizing LinkedIn to enhance professional profiles, network effectively, and seize career opportunities.