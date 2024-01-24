Preserving Tradition: Pitha Utshob at Presidency University

Corporates

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:37 pm

Related News

Preserving Tradition: Pitha Utshob at Presidency University

Press Release
24 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 04:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University, a bastion of academic excellence, has taken a remarkable initiative to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh through its annual event, 'Pitha Utshob'. 

This celebration is deeply rooted in the Bengali tradition, having been observed for thousands of years in the villages of Bangladesh. 

The university not only commemorates this age-old festival but also gives its students an opportunity to actively participate and contribute to the continuation of this cultural legacy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Historical Significance

The Pitha Utshob, celebrated in Bangladesh, particularly in its rural areas, holds immense historical and cultural significance. 

Pitha, traditional Bengali cakes, are an integral part of this festival, and the preparation and sharing of these delectable treats have been a communal practice for generations. 

Pitha Utshob traditionally marks the end of the harvesting season and the onset of winter, symbolizing a time of abundance and festivity in the villages.

Presidency University's Involvement

Presidency University has taken a commendable step in recognizing the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage. 

The university observes the Pitha Utshob every year, not only to pay homage to the age-old traditions of Bangladesh but also to provide its students with hands-on experience in the preparation and sharing of Pitha.

The festival serves as a bridge between the rural traditions and the urban youth, allowing students to connect with their roots and appreciate the cultural diversity that defines Bangladesh. 

It is an embodiment of the university's commitment to holistic education, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its students.

Students as Active Participants

A unique aspect of Presidency University's Pitha Utshob is the active involvement of its students in the entire process. 

Students take on the responsibility of preparing a variety of Pitha themselves, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity. 

This hands-on approach not only instills a sense of teamwork and collaboration but also provides an opportunity for students to learn more about their cultural heritage.

The students' crafted Pitha is offered for purchase to festival attendees, contributing to a lively and dynamic ambiance on campus.

Cultural Performance by Presidency Students

The Presidency University 'Pitha Utshob' is not just a celebration of delectable Bengali sweets; it is a vibrant showcase of our rich cultural heritage. 

As an integral component of the festival, the event features captivating cultural programs that beautifully reflect the essence of Bengali traditional culture. 

From soul-stirring music to mesmerizing dance performances, the 'Pitha Utshob' cultural programs add an enchanting layer to the festivities. 

Attendees can immerse themselves in the harmonious melodies and graceful movements that pay homage to our cultural roots. 

This convergence of culinary delights and artistic expressions makes the 'Pitha Utshob' a truly immersive and attractive celebration, bringing people together to revel in the warmth of tradition and community spirit.

Community Engagement

Presidency University's Pitha Utshob extends beyond the campus, reaching out to the wider community. 

The festival attracts visitors from neighboring areas, fostering a sense of community and shared cultural identity. 

It acts as a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, allowing people from diverse backgrounds to come together and celebrate the richness of Bengali traditions.

Presidency University's commitment to preserving cultural heritage through the celebration of Pitha Utshob is a testament to the institution's dedication to holistic education. 

By actively involving its students in the preparation and sharing of Pitha, the university not only imparts a valuable lesson in cultural preservation but also creates a sense of community and pride among its students. 

The Pitha Utshob is not just a festival; it is a bridge between the past and the present, connecting generations and fostering a deeper appreciation for the diverse and vibrant culture of Bangladesh.

presidency university

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

4h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

1h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

4h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

8h | Videos