Presentation held on 'Hypertension & Heart Failure: Intervention to Prevention' in Ctg

29 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
29 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
A scientific presentation was held on 'Hypertension & Heart Failure: Intervention to Prevention' at Hotel Peninsula in Chottogram on Friday evening (28 October). 

The main theme of the programme was the proper management of Hypertension and Heart Failure, reads a press release. 

At the same time stating the importance of use and usefulness of 'ARNI: Combination of Angiotensin Receptor Blocker & Nephrylisin Enzyme Inhibitors' was in focus.  

Key notes on the topic had been presented in the programme by renowned cardiologist Dr Probir Kumar Das, former Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital. 

Specialist opinion had been delivered by former Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital Amal Kumar Basak, cardiologist Dr AKM Monjur Morshed, Associate Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital Dr SC Dhar, Senior Consultant of Max Hospital Professor M A Rouf, Professor Abu Tareq Iqbal of Chottogram Mother & Children Hospital, Professor SK Hasan Mamun of Evercare Hospital and Associate Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital Dr. Ibrahim Chowdhury.

Inaugural speech in the programme had been delivered by Dr Abul Hossain Shaheen, Senior Consultant, Chottogram General Hospital. 

The programme was conducted by Associate Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital M Rizwan Rehan. 

Dr Salehuddin Siddique, Associate Professor of Chottogram Medical College Hospital gave thanks to all at last. The scientific partner of the program was renowned pharmaceutical company of the country Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

