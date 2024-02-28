Presentation Hacks 2.0 concludes

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a grand finale to the 12-day competitive event, Presentation Hacks 2.0 concluded with a closing ceremony and award-giving gala at the Social Science Auditorium of the University of Chittagong.

Team 15 was declared the winner, demonstrating superior presentation and idea-generation skills, reads a press release.

Team 13 and Team 7 secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively, honoured for their exceptional performances.

The event saw contributions from judges Md Nahid Hasan and Md Abdullah Al Kaiser, whose expertise played a crucial role in selecting the winners.

The best organisers were acknowledged with a prestigious crest for their dedication to the event's success.

Presentation Hacks 2.0 has been a showcase of talent, innovation, and teamwork, setting a high standard for future endeavours in the field.

