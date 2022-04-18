Prepare for a healthier Ramadan this year

Corporates

TBS Report 
18 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 03:29 pm

Related News

Prepare for a healthier Ramadan this year

TBS Report 
18 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 03:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After consecutive years of spending the holy Ramadan under lock-down restrictions, Riana and Sami are finally preparing this year for a rather festive Ramadan. As a working couple, the two are already anticipating an early preparation for healthy and safe food storage.

After putting some thoughts behind it, Riana and Sami decide to bring home a new refrigerator while also looking for ways to keep their food fresh for longer during Ramadan.

As a bad odour repels appetite, special attention must be paid to ensuring a fresh smell in the refrigerator. Samsung's RT47 refrigerator has also been equipped with a "Twin Cooling Plus" technology which contains Double Evaporator and Double Cooling Fan for both fridge and freezer compartment, that cool the compartments separately to prevent odour from spreading from freezer to fridge.

Hence, frozen food remains flavorful and odour-free. Moreover, this feature also accounts for "15 days' freshness", by maintaining an ample humidity of 70%, and keeping ingredients fresh for up to 15 days. With Moisture-Full Freshness all over the fridge and deliciously tasty, odour-free frozen food, you can anticipate a fulfilling meal for iftar this Ramadan! 

On top of these, the RT47 refrigerator also comes with five conversion modes on demand. We often tend to stay out of our homes for extended hours during Ramadan to attend iftar parties and events, elevating the need for a freezer compared to a fridge. On the other hand, upon purchasing bags of groceries, the fridge often becomes more necessary than the freezer.

For such contradictory situations, the 5 conversion modes can come in very handy.

The modes include a Regular Mode, where it operates normally; an Extra Fridge Mode, also known as Shopping Mode, where both the freezer and the fridge work as a normal fridge; a Seasonal Mode, where the freezer can be switched off with only the fridge working, saving more energy; a Vacation Mode, where only the freezer works to preserve raw food for a long time without worry and keeping the fridge portion switched off; and a Home Alone Mode, also known as mini-fridge, where only the freezer works by turning into a fridge, saving energy by 75%.

These features allow more efficient use of refrigerators, with modes suitable for different circumstances.

The month of Ramadan always brings in a festive aura, with food being a major part of it.

As lives have become busier, there is little to no substitute for food storage. For the likes of Riana and Sami, meal prepping can be a quick and viable iftar solution. Hence, with the onset of the holy month, possession of a quality refrigerator is also becoming necessary.

The Samsung RT47 refrigerator offers ultimate freshness, combined with convenient energy-saving options, making it the perfect refrigerator for you! 

Moreover, under the "Ei Eid'e Samsung Kinlen Tow Jitlen" campaign by Samsung, customers can win a mixer grinder, blender, and iron by purchasing selective side-by-side or twin cooling refrigerators.

The refrigerator price starts from Tk36,900. Additionally, up to Tk11,000 cashback and Tk23,000 worth of exchange offers can also be availed by consumers.

Tech

Bangladesh / Samsung Bangladesh / fridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

6h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

8h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

7h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

21h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

22h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

22h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots