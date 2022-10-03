Premiere show of travel documentary 'Tombs' held Monday

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 09:14 pm

The premiere show of travel documentary "Tombs: Tea-Planters Cemeteries in Sylhet ''  held on Monday, (3 October) at the conference hall of Bangladesh Tourism Board in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Deputy Director Rahnuma Salam Khan was present as the chief guest in this premiere show of the 30-minute documentary, reads a press release.

The special guests are Abu Taher Mohammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board, Jalal Ahmed, Former Additional Secretary, Sheikh Momena Moni, Joint Secretary, Ruhul Amin Shipper, DIG, Bangladesh Police, Fuad Chowdhury, CEO, Deepta TV, Ashraf Ahmed, Cha Consultant, Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir, former Additional Secretary, Mahmud Hafiz, editor, Vromongoddo and prominent people of the society.

Heritage Traveler Eliza Binte Elahi produced this infographic on the Tea-Planters Tombs. She also did the concept, script and research work of this documentary. Documentary directed by ARM Nasir.

Eliza said, "I am a travel lover, working on heritage tourism development in Bangladesh since 2016. While traveling to 64 districts, I tried to remember everything I found through writings, stories, photographs and documentaries."

This is the fourth production of "Quest: A Heritage Journey of Bangladesh.

In 2020, Eliza Binte Elahi produced two more documentaries, one about Dhaka's first aerialist Jeanette Van Tassel "In Search of Jeanette Van Tassel" and the other "Our Road to Freedom" in Bangladesh, the places where Bangabandhu's memory is intertwined, which are of special importance in Bangladesh's freedom struggle. Produced in 2021, "Hariprabha Takeda: An Unsung Traveler of Bengal" is about the first Bengali woman to travel to Japan.

