Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card inaugurated at Bangabandhu Olympiad opening ceremony

Corporates

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card inaugurated at Bangabandhu Olympiad opening ceremony

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 05:43 pm

Premier Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with shikkhangon.com to promote Bangabandhu Olympiad, an online-based academic game for school & college-going students.

The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Olympiad and the launching programme of Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card was recently held at International Mother Language Institute, Dhaka.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the programme as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director of Premier Bank; Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, member of University Grants Commission (UGC); Md Altaf Hossain, project director of IDEA Project, ICT Division; and Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank attended the programme as special guests.

Md Imrul Islam Chowdhury, founder & CEO, Shikkhangon.com and BangabandhuOlympiad.com led the ceremony.

High officials of the education board, education ministry and the bank were also present.

As per the rule of the "Bangabandhu Olympiad" game, students will earn points for every right answer and redeem points with gifts from the e-commerce platform, Monarch Mart.

Under the agreement, students must open a student account with "Premier Bank" to redeem points for gifts & discount vouchers.

Premier Bank Limited / Bangabandhu Olympiad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

6h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

6h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

7h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

24m | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

2h | Videos
Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

8h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT