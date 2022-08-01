Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card inaugurated at Bangabandhu Olympiad opening ceremony

Premier Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with shikkhangon.com to promote Bangabandhu Olympiad, an online-based academic game for school & college-going students.

The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Olympiad and the launching programme of Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card was recently held at International Mother Language Institute, Dhaka.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the programme as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director of Premier Bank; Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, member of University Grants Commission (UGC); Md Altaf Hossain, project director of IDEA Project, ICT Division; and Md Abul Bashar, executive director of Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank attended the programme as special guests.

Md Imrul Islam Chowdhury, founder & CEO, Shikkhangon.com and BangabandhuOlympiad.com led the ceremony.

High officials of the education board, education ministry and the bank were also present.

As per the rule of the "Bangabandhu Olympiad" game, students will earn points for every right answer and redeem points with gifts from the e-commerce platform, Monarch Mart.

Under the agreement, students must open a student account with "Premier Bank" to redeem points for gifts & discount vouchers.