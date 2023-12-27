Premier Cement secures title of the 2nd Most Loved Brand

Premier Cement Mills PLC has secured the title of the 2nd Most Loved Brand in cement category for the year 2023.

It is the second time in a row that Premier Cement has been recognized as a Loved Brand by the Bangladesh Brand Forum, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with nSearch Ltd and The Daily Star has been organising this event for the past 14 years.

The objective of the best brand award is to celebrate success of the brands.

The most loved brands of the country are selected based on a global model through an extensive consumer survey conducted by nSearch consisting of 10,000 consumers covering both urban and rural areas.

The survey for the 15th edition of Best Brand Award has been executed in eight divisions of Bangladesh.

