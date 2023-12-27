Premier Cement secures title of the 2nd Most Loved Brand

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Premier Cement secures title of the 2nd Most Loved Brand

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 04:15 pm

Premier Cement Mills PLC has secured the title of the 2nd Most Loved Brand in cement category for the year 2023. 

It is the second time in a row that Premier Cement has been recognized as a Loved Brand by the Bangladesh Brand Forum, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with nSearch Ltd and The Daily Star has been organising this event for the past 14 years. 

The objective of the best brand award is to celebrate success of the brands. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The most loved brands of the country are selected based on a global model through an extensive consumer survey conducted by nSearch consisting of 10,000 consumers covering both urban and rural areas. 

The survey for the 15th edition of Best Brand Award has been executed in eight divisions of Bangladesh. 
 

Premier Cement Mills PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

8h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

8h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

9h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

2h | Videos
Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

4h | Videos
The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

19h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

7h | Videos