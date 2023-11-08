Premier Cement Mills PLC won Bronze Award in Cement Manufacturing Category

08 November, 2023
Premier Cement Mills PLC won Bronze Award in Cement Manufacturing Category

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Cement Mills PLC has won the Bronze Award in Cement Manufacturing Category in the ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2022 once again.

Md Selim Reza, FCA chief financial officer and Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman, company secretary of Premier Cement Mills PLC received the trophy of this prestigious award from the chief guest of the event, Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi, MP, Ministry of Commerce, reads a press release. 

Among others Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the republic of Bangladesh, Honorable Chairman Mr. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Bangladesh securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Dr Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) are also remained present as special guest at the awarding ceremony held in the Pan Pacific Sonargaon on 7 November, 2023.

