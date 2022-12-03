Premier Cement Mills PLC wins ICMAB ‘Gold Award’ in Cement Manufacturing Category

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 01:24 pm

Premier Cement Mills PLC once again won the Gold Award in Cement Manufacturing Category in the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021. 

Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a city hotel on 1 December. 

Among others Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam were present among others. 
 

