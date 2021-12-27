Premier Cement approves 20% cash dividend in 19th AGM

Premier Cement Mills Limited approved a 20% cash dividend for the yearly evaluation that ended on 30 June 2021 at its 19th annual general meeting (AGM) held on Sunday.

The annual cash dividend was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Mohammad Mustafa Haider, chairman of the company, moderated the programme on a digital platform.

Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque presented a brief summary of the Directors' Report and replied to various queries of the shareholders.

Directors Md Jahangir Alam, Mohammed Ershadul Hoque and Independent Directors Mahfuzur Rahman, Fakhrul Islam, AKM Delwer Hussain-FCMA, CFO Selim Reza-FCA, Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman, HIAC Md Aminul Islam were present among others.

Director and President of BCMA Md Alamgir Kabir conveyed his gratitude for making Premier Cement the second-largest cement brand in the country