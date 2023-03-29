Premier Cement approves 10% cash dividend in 20th AGM

A 10% cash dividend for the year ended 30 June, 2022 has been approved by shareholders in the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Premier Cement Mills PLC.

The meeting held using digital platform on Tuesday (28 March) under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Mustafa Haider, chairman of the company, reads a press release.

Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque gave a brief summary of Directors' Report and replied various queries of the shareholders.

Among others, Directors Md Jahangir Alam, Md Alamgir Kabir, and Mohammed Ershadul Hoque; Independent Directors Mahfuzur Rahman, Fakhrul Islam AKM Delwer Hussain; Chief Financial Officer Selim Reza, Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman, HIAC Md Aminul Islam were present.

Director and President of BCMA Md Alamgir Kabir appraised to his remarks that the Premier Cement is one of the largest cement brands of the country.

Jahangir Alam Director of the company presented his final remarks and described the overall situation of the country and offered vote of thanks to conclude the meeting.