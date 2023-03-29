Premier Cement approves 10% cash dividend in 20th AGM

Corporates

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 01:27 am

Related News

Premier Cement approves 10% cash dividend in 20th AGM

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 01:20 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 01:27 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A 10% cash dividend for the year ended 30 June, 2022 has been approved by shareholders in the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Premier Cement Mills PLC.

The meeting held using digital platform on Tuesday (28 March) under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Mustafa Haider, chairman of the company, reads a press release.

Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque gave a brief summary of Directors' Report and replied various queries of the shareholders.

Among others, Directors Md Jahangir Alam, Md Alamgir Kabir, and Mohammed Ershadul Hoque; Independent Directors Mahfuzur Rahman, Fakhrul Islam AKM Delwer Hussain; Chief Financial Officer Selim Reza, Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman, HIAC Md Aminul Islam were present.

Director and President of BCMA Md Alamgir Kabir appraised to his remarks that the Premier Cement is one of the largest cement brands of the country.

Jahangir Alam Director of the company presented his final remarks and described the overall situation of the country and offered vote of thanks to conclude the meeting.

Premier Cement Mills / Annual General Meeting (AGM) / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

13h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

13h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

5h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

10h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

15h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year