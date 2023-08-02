Premier Bank's 7th FACD-CAB international education expo ends

A two-day education fair titled 'Premier Bank 7th FACD-CAB International Education EXPO 2023' recently ended at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the ceremony, reads a press release.

Aga Khan Mintu, MP, and Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank, were present at the inaugural ceremony as special guests.

Mohammad Shamim Murshed, SEVP and head of Retail Banking, Premier Bank Limited; Bakshi Mohd Tayeb, commercial manager - Bangladesh, Qatar Airways; Kazi Faridul Haque Happy, president, FACD-CAB; and many more were present in the inaugural ceremony.