Premier Bank wins Visa Excellence Award-2023

Corporates

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

Premier Bank wins Visa Excellence Award-2023

Press Release
10 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 05:06 pm
Premier Bank wins Visa Excellence Award-2023

The Premier Bank has won Visa's "Excellence In Consumer Cards – Travel Prepaid" award at the Visa Leadership Conclave 2023 - Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh, recently held at a Hotel in Dhaka. 

Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim received the award from the Chief Guest of the programme, Planning Minister MA Mannan, reads a press release. 

The accolade was awarded to the Premier Bank Limited for their highest total volume on Visa Travel Prepaid cards. Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Soumya Basu, Country Manager – Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan; Arman Hossain, SVP, Head of Card Business, Premier Bank were present during the award ceremony.

Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

5h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

5h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

5h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

2h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

6h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

21h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World