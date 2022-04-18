Premier Bank, TVS Auto sign MoU to promote motorbike loan

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 06:11 pm

Premier Bank, TVS Auto sign MoU to promote motorbike loan

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 06:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank Limited (PBL) and TVS Auto Bangladesh have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote newly launched motorbikes by availing bank loans to potential buyers.

As per the agreement, PBL officers will be assigned to the designated showroom of TVS and procure prospective clients directly from the showroom, said a press release.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, Shamim Murshed, SEVP and head of Retail Banking Division, Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of Brand, Md Mashuqur Rahman, EVP and head of IT, SM Saleh Uddin FVP and head of Retail Business were present at the signing ceremony.

J Ekram Hussain, managing director, and Biplob Kumar Roy, chief executive officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh were also present on the occasion. 

As per the agreement, both Premier Bank and TVS will work jointly to create more business opportunities. Besides, the PBL client can also avail the specially designed offer from TVS Auto.

Kazi Ahsan Khali said, "Our service can be availed through our branches and sub-branches. A prospective client will get faster service from a designated showroom where our officers will directly interact with prospective customers."

Speaking on the occasion, Biplob Kumar Roy said, "There is a huge scope of motorbike business in Bangladesh which is increasing day by day. Considering the business opportunity, this agreement is a significant development to seize the future market."

