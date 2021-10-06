Premier Bank, SME Foundation sign agreement 

Premier Bank, SME Foundation sign agreement 

The Premier Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with the SME Foundation for providing loan facilities to the SME Business in rural & suburban areas of Bangladesh affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim and SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mafizur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the program as chief guest, said a press release. 

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana attended the program as special guests while SME Foundation Chairman Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman presided over the program. 

