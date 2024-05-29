Premier Bank signs remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer

The Premier Bank PLC has signed a remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited, enabling the bank to disburse hard earned remittances of NRBs living in different parts of the world.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank PLC, and Ikram Farazy, Chairman of NEC Money Transfer Limited recently inked the deal at the bank's head office in Banani, Dhaka.

NEC Money Transfer is a Bangladeshi-owned fin-tech based remittance transfer company, widely known among Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK, Italy, South Africa, UAE, Australia, Canada and other EU countries.

Syed Md Hasib Reza, FVP and Head of NRB & Foreign Remittance Division of the Bank, Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing & Communications of the bank, Dr. Anower Farazy Emon, Chairman, Farazy Hospital; Md Osman Goni, Country Manager, and Rashedul Islam Talukder, Business Development Manager of NEC Money Transfer Ltd, along with other senior officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.