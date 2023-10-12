Premier Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

12 October, 2023
Premier Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Premier Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

The Premier Bank Limited has recently signed a Participation Agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank for availing refinance facility in US Dollar.

The fund will be provided under "Bangladesh Bank – Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing for firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries, reads a press release. 

Under this agreement, the exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail refinance funds for supporting their business.

In presence of Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, Liza Fahmida, director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and M Rezaul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director & CEO of The Premier Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations. 

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director and chief credit officer of Premier Bank along with high officials from both the organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.
 

