Premier Bank shifts its Mirpur section-1 branch to a new location

02 June, 2024
Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mohammad Abu Jafar inaugurated the branch in the new building as chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank PLC has shifted its Mirpur section-1 branch to spacious new premises (Rabiul Plaza. 2nd floor, Plot no Shee-1/Kha, Road no 1, Section 1, Mirpur, Dhaka) today, 2 June 2024 to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mohammad Abu Jafar inaugurated the branch in the new building as chief guest. 8 no ward commissioner (DNCC) Abul Kashem Molla; DNS group chairman Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Ratasa group director Shahzawaz Sabi Bin Awal addressed the program as a special guest.

Among others Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA, deputy managing director & CFO; Mamun Mahmud, SEVP & chief HR officer; Md Tareq Uddin, head of brand, marketing, and communications, other top executives of the bank, businesspersons, clients, and local elites attended the program.

