Premier Bank shifts Islami Banking Branch, Mohakhali to new location

The Premier Bank PLC. has shifted its Islami Banking Branch, Mohakhali to spacious new premises (MS Center, Ground & 1st Floor, 08 Mohakhali C/A, Dhaka-1212) on Thursday (11 July) to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers.

Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammad Abu Jafar inaugurated the Branch in the new building as chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Syed Nowsher Ali; Deputy Managing Director and Head of Uttara Branch Md Fayezur Rahman Talukder; Deputy Managing Director and Head of Dilkusha Branch Abdul Quaium Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Director & CFO Syed Abul Hashem, FCA, FCMA; Deputy Managing Director and Head of Mohakhali Branch S M Waliul Morshed; Chairman of Minister Group MA Razzak Khan; Chairman of Mango Teleservices Limited A Mannan Khan; Chairman of Mosharaf Group Mosharaf Hossain; Mamun Mahmud, SEVP & Chief HR Officer; Md. Tareq Uddin, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, EVP & Head of Islamic Banking Mohammad Ishrat Hossain Khan and other top executives of the bank, business personalities, clients and local dignitaries also attended the programme.