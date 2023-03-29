Premier Bank screens 'Chironjib Mujib' at its head office

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Premier Bank recently screened the feature film 'Chironjib Mujib' based on "Ausamapta Atmajiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs), an autobiography by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at an event of the bank.

The programme was arranged at The Learning and Talent Development Center in the head office of the bank in Dhaka, reads a press release.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the Bank attended the program as Chief Guest.

Syed Nowsher Ali, additional managing director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director; AYM Naimul Islam, SEVP & head of CRM; Anisul Kabir, SEVP & chief credit officer, Khondaker Rahimuzzaman, SEVP & chief risk officer; Shamim Murshed - SEVP & head of SME, Retail & Agriculture Banking Division; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of Brand Communications; Shibly Sadeque, EVP & head of International Division; Sadia Mobin Hannan, FVP and head of Learning and Talent Development Center; Liton Haidar, producer of "Chironjib Mujib" attended the event along with other bank officers from across the board.

Chironjib Mujib / Premier Bank

