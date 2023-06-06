Premier Bank relocates its Banglabazar SME branch to new location

As part of the effort to continuously improve banking services, the Premier Bank recently relocated its Banglabazar SME branch to 10 North Brook Hall Road (1st Floor), Banglabazar, Dhaka Khulna, Bagerhat.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Also present were Arif Hossain, Councilor of Ward 43, DSCC; Shanower Ali Sikdar, Building Owner & Propriter of Araf Traders and Fida Hossain, Director, Padma Group..

Md Tareq Uddin, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications of the bank also attended the ceremony along with senior officials from both institutions, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries.