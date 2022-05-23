Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

The Premier Bank Limited has been awarded a Letter of Appreciation by Bangladesh Bank for achieving 100% disbursement target of COVID-19 Stimulus package (1st phase) for the agriculture sector.

On behalf of the bank, M Reazul Karim, FCMA has received the Letter of Appreciation from Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, reads a press release.

The ceremony has also been attended by Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Md Abdul Hakim from Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME and Agriculture at banking division of Premier Bank Ltd.

M Reazul Karim extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for the initiative and recognition.

He also added that such recognition would act as a great inspiration for banks and NBFI.

