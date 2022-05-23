Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

Corporates

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:44 pm

Related News

Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:44 pm
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

The Premier Bank Limited has been awarded a Letter of Appreciation by Bangladesh Bank for achieving 100% disbursement target of COVID-19 Stimulus package (1st phase) for the agriculture sector. 

On behalf of the bank, M Reazul Karim, FCMA has received the Letter of Appreciation from Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, reads a press release.  

The ceremony has also been attended by Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Md Abdul Hakim from Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME and Agriculture at banking division of Premier Bank Ltd. 

M Reazul Karim extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for the initiative and recognition. 

He also added that such recognition would act as a great inspiration for banks and NBFI.
 

Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

43m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter