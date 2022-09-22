Premier Bank, PMUK organise open agriculture credit disbursement programme

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 11:34 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited and the Padakhep Manabik Unnayan Kendra, a non-governmental organisation and microfinance institution, have recently arranged an open agriculture credit disbursement programme at Zayan Hall of Hotel Kollol in Cox's Bazar.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division, graced the occasion as the chief guest and handed over cheques to the farmers, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Md Moniruzzaman, VP and unit head of SME and Agriculture Loan Division, Abdul Azim, VP and head of Baridhara Branch, The Premier Bank Limited, also attended the event as special guests while Md Saleh Bin Sums, executive director of PMUK presided over the program.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin in his speech thanked PMUK for the initiative to honour the farmers and upheld the vast contribution of agriculture to the sustainable development of the national economy.

He also urged that like Premier Bank, all other banks, non-banking financial institutions and microfinance institutions to come forward with financial support for the farmers.

He stated that prime minister Sheikh Hasina was focusing on agriculture finance to drive the wheel of the national economy towards making the country Sonar Bangla envisioned by the country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

