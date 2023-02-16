Premier Bank organises picnic

Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank recently organised a picnic with all of its 3,500 employees and their families. The picnic was organised at Munshiganj's Dhali's Amber Nivaas on 10 February.

Though the founder and chairman of Premier Bank Limited Dr HBM Iqbal could not attend the function as the chief guest, he conveyed his best wishes to the entire Premier Bank family.

After breakfast in the morning, the bank's managing director and CEO M Riazul Karim, FCMA, delivered the inaugural address.

Four additional managing directors of the bank, Syed Nowsher Ali, Syed Sekander Romel, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Shaheed Hasan Mallik were present at the picnic. Nazrul Islam Dhali, owner of Dhali's Amber Nivaas as well as DMD of the bank, was also present.

After noon prayer and lunch break, prize distribution among competition winners, interesting cultural and raffle draw programme was held in the late afternoon. Popular singers Mitua Hema, Mithu and Naju Akhand performed mesmerizing music during the award ceremony.

The event ended with a lively performance by DJ Maria and DJ Yamin.