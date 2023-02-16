Premier Bank organises picnic

Corporates

Press Release
16 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

Premier Bank organises picnic

Press Release
16 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 03:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank recently organised a picnic with all of its 3,500 employees and their families. The picnic was organised at Munshiganj's Dhali's Amber Nivaas on 10 February.

Though the founder and chairman of Premier Bank Limited Dr HBM Iqbal could not attend the function as the chief guest, he conveyed his best wishes to the entire Premier Bank family.

After breakfast in the morning, the bank's managing director and CEO M Riazul Karim, FCMA, delivered the inaugural address.

Four additional managing directors of the bank, Syed Nowsher Ali, Syed Sekander Romel, Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Md Shaheed Hasan Mallik were present at the picnic. Nazrul Islam Dhali, owner of Dhali's Amber Nivaas as well as DMD of the bank, was also present.

After noon prayer and lunch break, prize distribution among competition winners, interesting cultural and raffle draw programme was held in the late afternoon. Popular singers Mitua Hema, Mithu and Naju Akhand performed mesmerizing music during the award ceremony. 

The event ended with a lively performance by DJ Maria and DJ Yamin.

Premier Bank Limited / picnic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

59m | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar