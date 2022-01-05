Premier Bank organises orientation for TJO officers

Corporates

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 06:22 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Premier Bank Limited has recently arranged an orientation programme for the newly-recruited TJO (General & Cash).

The orientation, held at the Learning & Talent Development Centre in its Head Office, was inaugurated by the bank's Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim, reads a press release.

Premier Bank Limited recruited 250 Trainee Junior Officers (General & Cash) recently through a foolproof recruitment process.

Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the Premier Bank Limited, urged the newly appointed officers to accept "Service First" into their hearts and adapt themselves to the continuously transformational developments in the banking industry in order to move forward in serving the general people."

In his welcoming speech, Managing Director & CEO of the bank said, "As a well-paid & noble profession, banking is the most demanding job for fresh graduates nowadays". He also added, "A knowledgeable, confident and visionary person can make the difference in his professional life. At the end of his speech, he requested to earn success through honesty and dedication to work."

Among others, Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director & CFO; Anisul Kabir, SEVP & chief credit officer; AYM Naimul Islam, SEVP & head of CRM; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and head of SME & Agriculture division; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & PR were also present on the occasion along with other high officials.

