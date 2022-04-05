Premier Bank opens new sub-branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram

Premier Bank Ltd has recently inaugurated Shantirhar Bazar sub-branch under the supervision of Mirsharai branch.

Engr Mosharraf Hossain MP, former minister and president of the permanent committee of Ministry of Housing and Public Works inaugurated the new sub-branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

The sub-branch was inaugurated through an auspicious ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Simon Lily Supermarket in Shantirhat Bazar.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank also attended the ceremony as special guest.

Md Tareq Uddin, executive vice-president and head of brand marketing and communications division; Mohammad Naymul Alam, SAVP and manager, Mirsharai Branch, along with other branch managers of the Chittagong zone, local business personalities, customers and dignitaries also attended the inauguration.

Facilities of banking are available in this sub-branch for all.