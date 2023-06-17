Premier Bank MD Reazul Karim receives 'Best Banker Of The Year' award

Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim has been honored with "Best Banker of The Year" by Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) for Premier Banks' outstanding contributions in 2022 to the country's banking sector.

He was conferred with the award at a gala programme styled 'TRUB Business Award 2023' held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel recently, reads a press release.

The event is graced by the esteemed presence of the Planning Minister MA Mannan as the chief guest, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque Mujib.