Premier Bank Ltd signs agreement with PWC for swift attestation

Photo: Courtesy

Recently, The Premier Bank Limited signed an agreement with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited).

The signing ceremony took place at The Premier Bank Head Office in presence of Managing Director and CEO of the bank M Reazul Karim, FCMA, and Managing Partner of PwC Mamun Rashid, reads a press release.

SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division Mohd Jamil Hossain, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, EVP and Head of International Division Shibly Sadeque, EVP and Head of IT Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications of the bank Md Mashuqur Rahman and other officials of both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, such initiative addresses three key aspects for the bank - the security and protection of customers' local environments, preventing and detecting fraud in their counterparty relationships, and working together as a community to prevent future cyber-attacks.