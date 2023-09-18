Premier Bank Limited signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Premier Bank has signed a Participating Financial Institution (PFI) agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to avail pre-financing under the program 'Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades' in the Bangladeshi RMG sector Project (SREUP).

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest at the ceremony, said a press release.

Moni Shankar Kundu, Director and project director (SREUP) of the Bangladesh Bank, and Md. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Dr Md Kabir Ahmed, Nawshad Mustafa, Additional Director and Deputy Project Director of SREUP under Bangladesh Bank and Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, FCMA, CSRA, Additional Managing Director; EVP & Head of Brand Marketing & Communications Md. Tareq Uddin; EVP & Head of CRM-RMG & OBU Muhammad Sohel Shahriar Akhand of Premier Bank attended the ceremony.

The Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades (SREUP) project is implemented under the SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank to provide financial and technical support to ready-made garments factories for safety and environmental upgrades.

 

