Premier Bank Limited signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank 

The Premier Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank have recently signed an agreement to collect Treasury Challan by Automated Challan System (ACS).

The automated Challan System will allow the customer to pay their Treasury Challan Bills from any branches, sub-branches and agent banking booths of the bank which will ensure smooth payment of all Government revenues in real-time in Government Treasury without any hassle, said a press release.

The agreement was signed by Md Forkan Hossain, general manager of Bangladesh Bank and M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited on behalf of their respective organizations. Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest of the ceremony.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Kazi Ahsan Khalil, DMD and chief business officer and Md Jamil Hossain CMA, SEVP and head of corporate banking division -Focal Point from the Premier Bank Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the ceremony.



