Premier Bank launches 5 more Islami banking window services

Corporates

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 06:52 pm

The Premier Bank Limited has successfully inaugurated five new Islamic banking window services.

The services were launched at Bangshal branch in Dhaka, Bashgari branch in Kishoreganj, Board Bazar branch in Gazipur, Faridpur branch in Faridpur and Narshindi branch in Narshindi through a virtual inauguration ceremony on Wednesday (30 March).

Muhammed Ali, advisor and chief guest inaugurated the Islamic banking windows through a ribbon cutting ceremony and M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO presided over it, read a press release.

Sayed Abul Hashem, DMD & CFO; Kazi Ahsan Khalil, DMD & CBO; Anisul Kabir, SEVP & chief credit officer; Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & head of SME & Agriculture; Mamun Mahmud, SEVP & Chief HR Officer; Shibly Sadeque, EVP & head of International Division; Mashuqur Rahman, EVP & head of IT;. Mir Shafiqul Islam, EVP & head of Card Division and Md Elias, SVP & head of Islamic Banking Division attended the ceremony from the head office. All the head of respective branches attended the inauguration ceremony virtually.

Muhammad Ali stated in his inauguration speech that Islamic Banking is a special form of banking that does not deal with cash but rather commodities. Islamic Banking is on the rise across the world and we need to embrace it to fully realize the potential benefits Islamic Banking has to offer.

M Reazul Karim mentioned in his speech that we should focus on the growth and expansion of Islamic Banking. 

"We have launched 25 Islamic Banking Windows including today but we need to be even more active and prioritise increasing the activity and transaction volume of Islami Banking services," he added.

All kinds of Islami Banking facilities (Shariah based banking services) can be availed at Islami Banking window services.

